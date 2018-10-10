Posted by brad

Novel takes readers on a magical adventure

FISH Creek author Elizabeth Farrell officially launches her first novel, Willow Bloom and the Dream Keepers, worldwide today (Tuesday, October 9).

The fantasy novel written for the YA genre (young adults, 12 to 18 years), takes the reader on an adventure with 13 year old Willow.

She encounters magical forests, guardians from other worlds and discovers her family is part of a secret order that protects hopes and dreams from dark forces.

With the discovery comes a calling. A prophecy tells of an ancient secret that must be uncovered to push back the forces of evil that threaten to corrupt our dreams.

The process of writing the novel and having it in her hands took Ms Farrell six years, where she would sit and write whenever she found time, in between being a mother to her two boys, work commitments and life in general.

While writing the book she hired a writing coach and editor to help her learn the craft of word placement.

It wasn’t an easy task but she persevered, determined to have a well written book. She knew that it was one thing to write a book, but to write a book that people wanted to read was something much more challenging.

Ms Farrell wrote the book to help inspire and empower the next generation. With so many dystopian stories available she felt it was important to address the trend and perhaps restore the balance.

Ms Farrell is currently working on book two of the trilogy series, having found her passion in writing.

Gecko Studio Gallery at Fish Creek hosted a book launch on Friday, October 5.

Copies and signings of the book were held on the night, ahead of the official worldwide launch today. The book will be available online at all good book retailers and in store.

Leongatha Newsagency will also have books available for sale and will be hosting a book signing with Ms Farrell on Saturday morning, October 27.