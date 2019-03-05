Posted by brad

OMK charges into top four

Top score: Nerrena’s David Baldi hit up the team’s top first innings score of 68.

ON the back of an outright win and a maximum 20 points, OMK has moved into the top four after a big win over Kilcunda Bass.

The win puts Phillip Island out of the top four. With one round to go the Island is now 20 points behind OMK and its task to get into the four are pretty tough. It must defeat Kilcunda Bass outright for a maximum 20 points, hope OMK loses to Inverloch and then make up the difference in percentage which may mean a thumping win; a very tough equation.

Resuming overnight at a precarious 4/62 and chasing OMK’s 246 for a win, Kilcunda Bass was dismissed for 88. James Mahood was the top scorer with 19. Peter Dell ended with the fine figures of 6/21from 13.1 overs.

OMK forced Killy Bass into the follow on and it did only marginally better with 94 all out. Stephan Leman finished with 19 whilst Mahood was not out 15. Dell claimed 3/17, James Paterson 2/15 and Tom Keily 2/18.

The victory couldn’t have come at a better time for OMK with a tough game against Inverloch in the last round before finals.

Phillip Island for its part can only blame itself after its poor showing with the bat on week one making just 58. Inverloch resuming at 1/72 ended with 7/182. Dave Newman finished with 68, next best was Walter Taberner with 33 not out and Will Rankin not out 22.

Max Royal impressed with the ball taking 3/29 from 15 overs while Charith Keerthisinghe took 3/42 from 24 overs.

Nerrena worked hard and secured an outright win over Glen Alvie to secure its place in the semi-finals whether it wins or loses against Korumburra in the last round.

Nerrena chasing Glen Alvie’s 89 ended its first innings at 6/165, Dave Baldi making 68 and Luke Giliam 50 as the pair added 105 for the first wicket.

Glen Alvie had another bat and made 102 with top scorer being Ryan Slade with 28 and Sinal De Silva 22. Tim Wightman claimed five wickets ending with 5/29 from 11.2 overs.

The Red Caps need to hit just 27 runs to get the points and this they did ending with 2/30; Damien Symmons 19 not out hitting the majority of runs scored.

Unusually the third outright in four A1 matches this round Wonthaggi Workmens has cemented its top place on the A1 ladder after securing a massive win over Korumburra. The Cobras resumed at 2/24 chasing Club’s 226 but fell well short being all out for 69. Opener Iian Osman made 18 and Peter Edwards 22. Ryan G Thomas claimed 5/34.

The Cobras were forced to follow-on and made just 142; top scorers were Shane Dole with 42 and Amandeep Dhaliwal 30.

Ryan Thomas was again on the money taking 6/15, giving him an 11 wicket haul for the match.