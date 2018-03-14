OMK claims premiership win

LEONGATHA District Cricket Association held the U16 grand final at Leongatha Turf on Sunday, March 11, between Wonthaggi Workmens and Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak (OMK).

OMK won the toss and batted with Joel Cuman and Ethan Lamers opening the batting against the new ball attack of Joel Brann and Emmet Dempsey.

OMK lost two early wickets; Joel Cuman lbw zero and Brock Furness bowled zero.

Both wickets were to Joel Brann at 2/7.

Mitchell Nicholas joined Ethan and they added 26 with Mitchell bowled for 22.

Luke Walker joined Ethan and he made a very good 17 before being bowled with the score on 83 for four.

Mitch Sawyers and Ethan had added 28 when Ethan was caught behind for 51; a very important wicket for the Wonthaggi boys.

At this point runs were vital as 150 looked a winning score.

After the loss of Mitch Sawyers for six, it was left to Mitchell Rowe 17 and Charlie Koscal 16 to get the score to 150 plus. They almost made it but Charlie Koscal was run out on the last ball of the 50th over.

The final score was 7/149; a very competitive score.

Joel Brann bowled well, finishing with four for seven with seven maidens.

He was well supported by Shaun Tessari 2/15 off eight overs.

Wonthaggi Workmens used nine bowlers in a very solid effort with 13 maidens in its 50 overs.

After the break, Wonthaggi Workmens opened with Joshua Schultz and Josh Williams against Mitchell Rowe and Joel Cuman.

OMK bowled very well. No slips, most players forward; this worked for it, holding the score to just over 20 but off as many overs.

With the run out of Josh Williams for 10, and the score on 23 off 20 overs, the possibility of a win for OMK was on the cards.

Joel Brann and Emmett Dempsey had added 31 when Joel was caught for 17 by Marty Nicholas off Mitch Sawyers as he tried to increase the run rate.

From this point, wickets fell despite the efforts of the Workmens batsmen to chase down OMK’s total.

Will Speed made two, Heath Dobbie two, Emmett Dempsey made a solid 21, Stewart Beaumont six, Shaun Tessari four,Tommy Brosnan zero; it was left to Frazer West and Nathan Thatcher to add 18 before Nathan was caught by Zavier Lamers for nine off Jaxon Hayes with Frazer Westeight not out all out 99 to lose by 50 runs.

Best bowlers for OMK four wickets for 18 to Mitch Sawyers, two wickets for 10 to Joel Cuman with single wickets to Mitchell Rowe, Jaxon Hayes, Mitchell Nicholas in a very good bowling effort which included 13 maidens.

Umpires Alan Jordan and Ken Scrimshaw awarded the man of the match to Ethan Lamers with his 51, two catches involved in a run out and zero for 12 off eight overs.

Congratulations to both sides for the way they played the game.

They were well coached by Russ White and Steve Brann, and some very good talent was on display.

Congratulations to OMK for its victory and for the Workmens it was the third runners up in a row.

Russell Mathews, Leongatha and District Cricket Association president, and Gary Adams Leongatha and District Cricket Association secretary presented medallions and the cup to OMK.