Outstanding results at campdraft

Impressive: Peter Boddy was the winner of the Sunday Novice with his horse Pumpkin.

THE Meeniyan Football/Netball club ran its annual Campdraft on the weekend of February 2 and 3.

With a lot of local riders away at the big Landmark Classic held in Tamworth, it gave the opportunity for a lot of people to attend from further afield.

It was great to meet some of the interesting characters who where all too willing to step up and give a hand where needed.

Competition started as day light was breaking, to beat the heat that was predicted to come over the weekend.

A huge day was put in with the “Nails Cook” Memorial Campdraft finishing just as the last drop of daylight was going down.

Judge Erick Joosten did a tremendous effort sitting on his horse for over six hours until an eventual winner was found.

A very excited Jenny Neave on Mali took it out with an 86 on top of their first round score of 87 to win with a 173, coming equal second was Glen Rand and Mandoo and Scott Gardiner and Gio Lena with a 172.

After completion starting at 6.30am and not finishing till 8.30pm, everyone was happy to relax a bit with the great meal made by the MDU committee.

Competition started early again, on the Sunday morning, the cattle where a little tricky, and seem to win nine out of 10 times.

Every winner had to work hard to get there points were not easy to obtain.

Competition was all complete by 3pm on the Sunday afternoon,

A big thank you to everyone that helped over the weekend, your help was very much appreciated.

The yardmen and truck drivers were working hard behind the scenes, and were just the best that any campdraft would ever want.

Thank you to the amazing cattle donors, without whom the sport could not go ahead

Results:

Saturday Maiden, Judge Matt Bechaz.

1st Tom Ford and Frapha 177, 2nd Ken Boulton and Hot Candy 176, 3rd Kevin Cooper and Bee Gee 174, 4th Corry Van Breugel and Cash 172, =5th Scott Gardiner and Gio Lena 170, =5th Jordie Stockdale and Mystic 170.

“Nail’s Cook” Memorial Novice, Judge Eric Joosten

1st Jenny Neave and Mali 173, =2nd Glen Rand and Mandoo 172, =2nd Scott Gardiner and Gio Lena 172, =4th Laurel Kane and Foster 171, =4th David White and K C 171, =6th Travis Glover and Playgirl 170, =6th Claire Fenwick and Izzy 170, =6th Alan Mitchell and Terrence170.

Saturday Open, Judge Peter Boddy.

1st Ethan Park and Cool Flame 179, =2nd Dean Cameron and Gage177, =2nd David White and Sonny 177, 4th Karen Carter and Sugar 175, 5th Tanya Rand and Kite 174, =6th Steve Ryder and Dan 173, =6th Stephen Fenwick and Areeba 173.

Sunday Novice, Judge Neil Park.

1st Peter Boddy and Pumpkin 174, 2nd Matt Bechaz and Monica 173, 3rd Michael Kelly and Telesoneway171, 4th Kealee Hamilton and Blue Denim 169, =5th Keryn Gardiner and Easy Beat 167, =5th Bart Dowling and Sadie 167

Sunday Open, Judge Robert Lamb.

1st Kenielle Bechaz and Overtime 177, 2nd Ethan Park and Mountain Man 176, =3rd Travis Glover and D J 173, =3rd Lenice Spicer and Baldy 173, 5th Eric Joosten and Audrey170, 6th Carol Tonkin and The Judge 169.

U13

Judge Alan Mitchell.

1st Bianca Everard and Tully 75, 2nd Jayde Hand and Reaction 21, 3rd Nick Rand and K C 19, =4th Ellie Bowman and Jet 18, =4th Bronte Bechaz and Jeanie 18, =4th Cooper Spicer and Henry 18.

U17

Judge Alan Mitchell.

1st Lane Bowman and Jet 88, 2nd Trinity Mcinnes and Action 85, 3rd Sharnie Bechaz and Overcast 83, 4th Lane Bowman and Rundy 82, 5th Chloe Stock and Wrangler 80, 6th Angus O’Loughlin and Oakie 79.