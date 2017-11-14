Paella warms up Cup party
THE air was cold outside but not for the lucky guests inside at Meeniyan’s Paella Party at Trulli Pizzeria on Melbourne Cup day.
Inside these punters had the right idea, enjoying canapés and paella and a glass of Aperol Spritz as they watched the races on the big screen. There was even a bus to pick them up and drop them home.
Wearing suitable race attire inside, it was warm and cosy and for some a glimpse of sunshine had them venturing outside in the garden, even just briefly.
Trulli’s owners said it was a great experiment and were pleased how the day went and hoping it will catch on bigger and better if held again next year.
Friends party: enjoying each other’s company at Trulli Pizzeria’s Paella Party on Cup day were, from left, Zoe Sargant, Caron Bordonaro, Elyse Chapman, and Elise Neal, all from the Leongatha/Koonwarra area.
Sunny at times: Brad and Caron Bordonaro and George Broady of Korumburra venture outside for some brief sunshine at Meeniyan’s Paella Party.
Cup day: settling back at the Paella Party were Robbie Serafino of Leongatha and Barb Gray of Mardan.
Festive: enjoying the atmosphere were, back row, Di Kiddell of Mirboo North, and front, from left, Di Campbell and Patricia Coles, both of Inverloch and David Parro from New Gisborne at Meeniyan’s Paella Party at Trulli Woodfire Pizzaria.
