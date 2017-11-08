Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Park run proves popular

 

 

MORE than 250 people attended the first official Koonwarra Park Run on Saturday, to walk, skip or stroll the five kilometre course along the Great Southern Rail Trail.

The event will be held every Saturday, from 7.45am for an 8am start.

Event director Ebony Knox started the run in Koonwarra, after seeing the event’s popularity grow in Inverloch over the past couple of years.

She said Koonwarra presented a central location and allowed the use of the fantastic rail trail.

“The Koonwarra community has been really supportive and positive about the event. We have done a lot of work with local businesses, schools and sporting clubs in the lead up to our first run,” she said.

“The run will bring a lot of tourism to the area, provides a social event and will encourage the community to stick together.”

Ebony used the Danish word hygge (pronounced hue-guh) to explain her vision for the park run.

In essence, hygge means creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people.

“This is what we hope to achieve by bringing the park run to Koonwarra,” Ebony said.

The park run is open to all people, of any fitness level. It is not a race, but it is a timed event.

“Kids over the age of four can register, younger children and prams are always welcome as well,” Ebony said.

Each week, a group of friendly volunteers will take on various roles to make sure the event runs smoothly. Ebony said she was thrilled with the amount of people willing to put their hands up to help.

“We have such a brilliant team to help out, but if anyone else wants to help, there are six or so roles each run,” she said.

“Get in contact via our Facebook page.”

Ready to run: from left, Wendy Green from Korumburra, Chris Rickard from Korumburra and Cassie Rickard from Warragul were ready to take part in the first official Koonwarra Park Run on Saturday.

And we run: from left, Sacha Knock from Mirboo North, Miller Jackson from Mirboo North, Melinda Letho from Mirboo North and Sarah Lonsdale from Outtrim braved the cool start for the first Koonwarra Park Run held on Saturday.

Born to run: Maree McFarlane, Sue Fleming and Phil Smith, all from Leongatha were looking forward to testing out the five kilometre course, at the first Koonwarra Park Run held on Saturday.

Don’t stop running: the first Koonwarra Park Run was held on Saturday morning, with more than 250 people showing their support for the event. The run will be held every Saturday from 7.45am.

Run free: Koonwarra Park run volunteer Amy White from Leongatha South, Zara Borg from Korumburra, event director Ebony Knox, volunteers Cindy Borg from Korumburra, Louise McMeekin from Korumburra and Lani Cropley from Mirboo North were pleased with the turnout at Saturday’s event.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=23172

Posted by on Nov 8 2017. Filed under Featured, Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added