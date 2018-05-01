Parrots’ costly loss

LEONGATHA not only went down to a classy Maffra outfit on Saturday but also paid the price when star player Cade Maskell was knocked out in the second quarter.

Maskell apparently landed heavily into the turf and was taken straight from the ground leaving him in doubt for this week’s clash at Moe. He will be assessed this week and word is that it wasn’t “too bad”.

Maskell had been one of Leongatha’s main focal points up forward, booting two of Leongatha’s four first half goals.

The Parrots are not using this as an excuse for the loss but lost balance in the side as a result.

Maffra on the other hand delivered well with hand and foot, transitioned the ball well from full back to full forward and looked fast and sharp.

Leongatha on the other hand appeared constantly under pressure and as a result its delivery was poor, targets went straight to opposition players, flow down the field was impacted. On many occasions they were chasing after Maffra players on the rebound; the Eagles making the Parrots pay on the scoreboard.

The first quarter started well enough with both sides scoring three goals apiece but the Parrots could only boot one in the second term to Maffra’s four and at half time it was Maffra 7.3.45 to Leongatha 4.2.26.

Verboon was shifted forward after the loss of Maskell and performed well.

The pressure from both sides was good with Leongatha able to get the ball forward many times but it was too quickly rebounded out.

Four behinds was the only yield for the Parrots in term three and with another two to Maffra the 9.5.59 to 4.6.30 lead appeared enough.

The defence of both sides really dictated terms in this match with Schelling holding firm down back along with Westaway while for the Parrots forwards it was slim pickings.

Col Sanbrook spent a lot of the second half on ball for the Parrots and his play was exceptional as he tried to bring his team into the game. Maffra’s defenders led by Sam Pleming at centre half back kept things steady for the Eagles.

A well held Chris Dunne added his only one for the match at the early part of the last term; the Parrots first for nearly two quarters. Chris Verboon, up forward and marking well, converted the other term four goal for Leongatha.

Maffra’s Mitch Bennett set things alight for the Eagles as he added three goals in the last term as the Parrot backs were caught out by the visitor’s straight down the ground kicking. The Eagles booted four goals to run out clear winners.

For the Parrots Schelling was best, Sanbrook battled hard, Verboon was steady as usual, Joel Norton impressed in the back pocket, Sean Westaway again defended stoutly and Luke Bowman in his return from injury was impressive.