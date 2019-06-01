Posted by brad

Parrots remember glory years

Parrots seniors players from 1979, Ross Johnson, Tim Maxwell and Chris Howard.

STORIES from the Leongatha Football Netball Club’s glory era of 1977-1982 were recounted at a club reunion today.

The Parrots won three of four grand finals during that period, a time teams since are yet to emulate.

Players and officials from the club’s seniors and reserves premierships of 1979 and seniors premiership of 1989 gathered for lunch ahead of the home game against Sale.

They recalled how captain-coach Neville Stone led the seniors to a resounding win over Traralgon, 21.23.149 to 10.12.72.

The Parrots reserves triumphed also over Traralgon, to claim their first premiership in the Latrobe Valley league, 12.17.89 to 12.9.81.

In 1989, coach Colin Boyd led the seniors to victory over Maffra by just two points to deny Maffra its last chance to win a premiership in the Gippsland League that century.