Parrots set to reunite

LEONGATHA Football Club is coming together this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1979 flags and the 30th anniversary of its 1989 senior’s flag.

The reunion will be held at the Leongatha Grandstand Function Room this Saturday, June 1.

The Leongatha Football Club won both the seniors and reserves in 1979, Neville Stone coached the seniors that year with a resounding win over Traralgon, 21. 23 . 149 to 10.12. 72.

Tim Nuttall, Peter Lynch and a young Paul Goss featured in the best players alongside Ian Salmon, the coach Neville Stone, the dynamic Tim Maxwell, Graeme Salmon starred also, and the courageous Clive Salmon was carried off with a leg injury. This incident inspired the Parrots even more, going on to win the game by over 12 goals.

The reserves were coached by Gary Forster, more popularly known as Freddy. In that game the result was much closer with the reserves winning its first reserves premiership in the Latrobe Valley league, 12.17.89 defeating Traralgon 12.9.81.

In 1989 Leongatha was coached by Colin Boyd and that year Leongatha Football Club won the seniors premiership by only two behinds, in an outstanding game that came down to the line.

Maffra kept pressing hard from their 17 point deficit at three quarter time and was committed and determined to win its first premiership in over 50 years.

The Leongatha team stuck together, with guts and determination and many heroic individual efforts across the playing group during that famous last quarter. The defenders stood tall and won a magnificent premiership by two points.

An outstanding performance by 16 year old Sacha Dyson-Holland played a superb game taking out the best on ground performance to win the Stan Aitken medal.

Get along on Saturday to catch up with past players and relive great memories.

Leongatha plays ladder leader Sale which will be an intriguing game as the Parrots try to maintain a top four spot in the competition.