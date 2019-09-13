Parrots surge into prelin



Grant Fleming of Leongatha takes his man too high and the Bairnsdale player is duly awarded a free kick.

LEONGATHA reserves played a disciplined and determined game to overpower Bairnsdale and reach the preliminary final on Sunday.

The Parrots started the game well and had scored 3.1 to the Redlegs’ 1.3 at the first break.

Despite Bairnsdale having the wind advantage in term two, it couldn’t capitalise.

A couple of costly 50-metre penalties helped the Parrots’ cause, including a double 50 right on half-time.

This extended the lead and at half-time, Leongatha leading 6.3 to Bairnsdale 1.3 at the main change.

With Joel Renden patrolling the backline to be the ‘Gatha’s best, Bairnsdale couldn’t get a sniff.

And while the game tightened up, it was Leongatha which held on to its lead.

At the last change it led 7.6 to Bairnsdale 1.4.

A bit of undisciplined play would do the Redlegs no favours during the course of the game.

With no chance of winning, the inevitable flare-up occurred with Bairnsdale looking to get physical, resulting in a couple players being sent off.

Despite this, Leongatha went on to record a win 8.11.59 to Bairnsdale 1.5.11.

Other players to do well for the Parrots were Jake Mackie on ball, Brodie Easton, Justin Pellicano up forward, Steven Forrester and Tully Bernaldo.

Lachie Wright snapped four goals including one gutsy mark when he landed awkwardly on his back.

He duly slotted the goal before coming off for some treatment before half-time.