Posted by brad

Pear party goes off

Station: Samuel Davids, from Pakenham and his nana Sue Plowright from Toora welcomed guest to the Treasure Hunt station at the 8th annual Pear Party in Toora on Sunday.

AS soon as the clock struck 10am, the crowds started to pour through the gates of the Heritage Pear Orchid for their eight annual Toora Pear Party on Sunday.

People came from all over Gippsland for this year’s event

Meryl Agar, team leader of the Pear Party event and president of the Heritage Pear Orchid, was delighted with this year’s event.

“It has been a very busy, and at times stressful few days getting ready for this year’s event, but it is all worth it just seeing people enjoying themselves,” she said.

The birds and the bats had put paid to the fruit with only a few pears left on the trees, but no one seemed to mind with an array of other activities to keep them amused.

A café operated, and stalls were held by Prom Coast Ice Cream and Windmill Café, which sold speciality pastries. Out near the orchid, face painting was popular with a long line of children waiting to be transformed. Families explored the orchard together and marked off found items on the treasure hunt, while others played the variety of games such as chess and handball.

Down near the gate, live music entertained those who just wanted to sit and take in all the activities around them.

“We have the Toora Action Group and the Toora Primary School working side by side selling their goodies and then we have the Heritage Pear Orchard group combining their plants and other goodies as well,” Ms Agar said.

“It has been a wonderful turn out and the weather was perfect as well.

“I think this year’s event was one of our best.”

Pears: Myunah Duroux of Toora finds some pears in the Heritage Pear Orchid at the Toora Pear Party on Sunday.