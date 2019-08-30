Perks of being a nurse



RESPECTED CAREER: Nursing is an esteemed career with benefits including job satisfaction and job security, all while helping people in need.

NURSING is as much of a calling as it is a career path.

More so than any other reason, many purse the profession because they feel there’s nothing better than helping people in their hardest times.

As a nurse, you’ll definitely have a positive effect on the lives of your patients, but that’s just one of the reasons to enter this industry.

From job security and flexibility to competitive salaries, there are plenty of other reasons why nursing can be a rewarding occupation.

Here are a few more reasons why you should consider this healthcare career.

This well respected line of work is one of the most in-demand occupations around the globe, meaning you can expect job security and competitive wages.

It’s also a career with a variety of work environments: your nursing degree holds the ticket to potential employment at a corporate clinic, nursing care facility or school system.

For the more adventurous types, there’s also emergency flight nursing, cruise ship nursing, and travel nursing, among other unique job opportunities.

There is a range of professional development opportunities that can become available to you once you complete your nursing degree, including roles as a nurse practitioner, nurse anesthetist, nurse leader and nurse educator.

Alternatively, you can specialise in an array of areas.

From psychiatric floors to emergency rooms, nurses have many options when it comes to finding a specialty that interests them.

If you don’t find the right fit right away, don’t sweat it: with a nursing degree you’re qualified for just about any specialty, making a switch simple.

And with nursing degree programs offered at a variety of universities and institutes it’s a study that is easily accessible.

If you don’t want to relocate to study, Gippsland TAFE is offering a Diploma of Nursing under their free priority courses.

This diploma will set you up with the advanced skills to work in the modern health care environment performing clinical assessments, looking after people with complex needs, monitoring and administering medications, and applying theory and findings to your practice.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/31U4Jrt