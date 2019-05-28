Perry opens English innings

OPPORTUNITY: Koonwarra/LRSL cricketer Ben Perry (back, second from right) is currently playing for Bideford Cricket Club in North Devon, UK.

KOONWARRA’S 2018 cricketer of the year, Ben Perry, has travelled to England to hone his talents.

For the last month, Ben has been playing cricket for Bideford Cricket Club and will stay with the club for four months.

“One of my teammates from Koonwarra Cricket Club played here about 12 years ago and help initiate a connection between myself and one of the Bideford Cricket Club committee members,” he said.

So far, Bideford has won one game and lost two.

“It’s quite a young side with a lot of potential. I think the recent win shows we are only getting better at playing alongside one another each week,” Ben said.

Through this experience, Ben is looking to improve his game.

“I certainly think the experience of different conditions and playing against some high quality cricketers will help me improve my game, and hopefully perform well for the rest of this season and when I return home,” he said.

“I’ve also done some junior coaching at the club, which will help develop my coaching skills.”

Ben has been playing cricket since he was nine years old and has loved the game ever since.

“I started my junior cricket with Nerrena, before going on to play U16s and senior cricket at Koonwarra/LRSL,” he said.

“My greatest achievement would be captaining the Koonwarra A Grade side last year and the opportunity to play overseas for Bideford.”

For the rest of the season, Ben aims to perform as well as possible for Bideford and hopes to return home to help push Koonwarra/LRSL to an A Grade premiership.