Phillip Island ‘Dogs’ football team take a stand against domestic violence



Phillip Island ressies player Kevin Taylor played his 150th game on Saturday, booting his 350th goal in the match against the Warragul Dusties.





































PHILLIP Island held their ‘Orange Round’ at the weekend, a Gippsland initiative being used to raise awareness about domestic violence against women and children and to also support the ‘Change for Sam’ initiative.

The Bulldogs obliterated their Warragul Industrials opponents on the day, holding the visitors goalless until the last term to secure a 167-point win.

With these initiatives holding high importance in Phillip Island and the Gippsland region, it was only right that the club and its players took the field to tribute these great causes and stand against domestic violence.

Each team played in support for the cause and just before the seniors game reserves player Kevin Taylor celebrated his 150th appearance by kicking his 350th goal, creating an early highlight on what was already a special day.

With friends and family of Sam Fraser watching on, the Dogs’ seniors came out on fire.

Inspired by the occasion, the home side took a huge 37-1 lead into the first break and never looked back.

The side continued their dominance at the contest and up front, with multiple players hitting the scoreboard.

By three-quarter time, Phillip Island had a 136-4 lead, not allowing a single goal from Warragul for three terms.

The onslaught continued in the fourth, with Brendan Kimber kicking multiples to finish with eight for the game.

The home side emerged 186-19 victors, capping off a special and important occasion for the club.

Seniors: Phillip Island 29.12.186 d Warragul Industrials 2.7.19.

Reserves: Phillip Island 20.12.132 d Warragul Industrials 2.1.13.

Thirds: Phillip Island 5.15.45 d Warragul Industrials 3.2.20.