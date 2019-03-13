Posted by brad

Phone outages stress businesses

Searching: Toora Foodworks manager Jag Singh was searching for a phone signal for almost five days. Their Telstra phone service has been patchy since Christmas.

TOORA businesses have again experienced phone outages following the disconnection to some landline services that started on Christmas.

Foodworks supermarket, Prom Coast Hardware and the Toora Newsagency were among the affected businesses throughout the past few weeks.

Foodworks have two Telstra lines at their supermarket and speaking to The Star newspaper revealed fax line interference to their voice land line service.

“Our phone service was offline for four to five days a few weeks ago and we were diverting to mobile as a result,” owner Anish Singla said.

“We were told by Telstra that technicians had to fix cables at the poles.”

Telstra technicians were called to repair underground cables on Stanley Street that were causing fax line interference.

Foodworks have reported a number of telephone issues in the past and make use of a secondary WiFi interface for EFTPOS transactions, in addition to a Foodworks specific USB dongle device in case of further outage.

Prom Coast Hardware has two landlines with Telstra and reported one of their lines offline for about two weeks from mid-January.

Service to their secondary line was restored on January 31 in which Telstra advised that insulation on the old wires was the cause of service disruption.

Toora Newsagency owner Irene Spooner continued to put up with sporadic phone service from mid-January, having had phones offline for three weeks since Christmas.

Her EFTPOS line was sporadically offline until February 1 and has been switching her phone and EFTPOS lines to make and receive calls since the start of the year.

Four residential customers were also known to be affected by recent outages, including Max and Nancy Nicholls.

“Our Telstra home phone was offline for almost three weeks as of Christmas,” Mrs Nicholls said.

“We had to get our son to call up Telstra for assistance. We only use a mobile whilst we’re away.

“We’ve never had any issues with the phone in the past and it’s potentially quite risky for the elderly to be without an operational phone line.

“We asked what the problem was but we didn’t hear from Telstra.”

Telstra regional general manager Loretta Willaton said, “There was a fault in Toora that affected a number of customers across the Christmas period. We are sorry for this.”

“If people are still having issues we ask they contact us so we can investigate the individual complaint, and also see if there is a larger problem.

“Due to the number of complaints we have recently received we are will investigate to see whether there is a broader issue.”