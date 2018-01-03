Pipis on the menu

PIPIS from Venus Bay are appealing to seafood lovers, with the busy summer pipi harvest season now underway.

According to the Victorian Fisheries Authority, early indications are that pipi numbers at Venus Bay are in great shape and many fishers are having fun doing the ‘pipi shuffle’.

“Our officers have conducted a number of routine inspections and we will continue to patrol the beaches over the coming months,” a spokesperson said.

“Compliance rates are high and consistently over 90 percent. A total of two penalty notices have been issued recently for exceeding catch limits. The catch limit is two litres per person.”

Venus Bay’s pipis are now safe to eat after an algal outbreak last year.

“We will continue to monitor the area for naturally occurring biotoxins and provide further updates over summer,” the spokesperson said.

Pipi collector Carlos Chong visited Venus Bay last Thursday to harvest the seafood.

“We usually come down to Venus Bay two or three times a year to collect pipis,” he said.

“We’ve had good luck this year finding them but we don’t take home much, only just enough for the kids.”

A University of Melbourne study of the Venus Bay pipi population continues and more details are expected to be released early this year.