Posted by brad

Police blitz the streets

POLICE BLITZ: Wonthaggi’s Acting Sergeant Christopher Brinkman addresses the media.



POLICE will be out in force this summer, with an influx of extra cops out on the beat.

The extra resourcing will not only allow police to deal with the influx of visitors this time of year, but also respond to unplanned incidents or events, Acting Sergeant Christopher Brinkman told The Star at Wonthaggi yesterday (Monday).

Exactly how many officers are in the region remains a closely guarded secret.

Act Sgt Brinkman said officers will be strongly focused on detecting offences and holding offenders to account.

“Victoria Police will be out in force this summer to make sure everyone visiting the Bass Coast can have a safe and enjoyable time,” he said.

“We will have a highly visible police presence on the streets and along the coast to stop anyone committing crime and preventing others from enjoying the holiday season.

“With the current road toll in excess of last year, road safety and enforcement will also be a big focus for police in this area.

“Visitors need to remember there may be delays on the main roads heading to and from the major holiday destinations during this busy time.”

South Gippsland Cluster Senior Sergeant Brad Steer said the extra police would be in the region up until January 28, 2020, with a particular focus on anti-social behaviour over the New Year’s Eve period.

Police won’t be nice to the naughty this New Year’s Eve. Misbehave and you will be punished.

Snr Sgt Steer said it was an unfortunate reality that a rise in people invariably led to a rise in crime, with theft from cars being one of the main ones.

“Surf beach car parks are a particular focus of this crime and surfers who leave keys and valuables either hidden on the car or nearby need to be aware that criminals now see this as easy pickings,” he said.

Unsecured bicycles are also a target for many thieves, he said.

Snr Sgt Steer said major incidents would be publicised on social media via the Bass Coast Shire Council, South Gippsland Shire Council, Bass Coast Police Eyewatch, CFA, Life Saving Victoria, SES and Regional Roads Vic Facebook pages.