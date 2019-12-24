Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 | Posted by

Police search for missing fisherman

DANGEROUS LOCATION: The Punchbowl at San Remo, where a fisherman went missing.

Police are searching for a man who was swept off rocks in San Remo yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Punchbowl Road following reports a large wave swept a man off a rock ledge around 11.45am.

It is believed he was fishing with several other men before the incident occurred.

The 41-year-old Hampton Park man has not been located.

Water police, Air Wing and SES continue to search the area and will resume today.

The investigation remains ongoing.

