Police search for missing fisherman
Police are searching for a man who was swept off rocks in San Remo yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Punchbowl Road following reports a large wave swept a man off a rock ledge around 11.45am.
It is believed he was fishing with several other men before the incident occurred.
The 41-year-old Hampton Park man has not been located.
Water police, Air Wing and SES continue to search the area and will resume today.
The investigation remains ongoing.
