Power outfit in top form

GAME PLAN: Gippsland Power U18s coach Rhett McLennan talks through game plays with his team. Photo from Facebook.

IT’S the halfway mark of the 2019 NAB League and Gippsland Power is in pursuit of a grand final ticket.

The U18s team is sitting second on the ladder after a resounding win over the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Sunday.

They are two points behind top of the table Dandenong Stingrays and a game ahead of Sandringham Dragons.

Under the leadership of first year U18s coach Rhett McLennan, the boys have created a strong, united team which could see them become finals contenders.

McLennan – a former Leongatha player and coach – said he was happy with Power’s progress this season.

“Our practice form wasn’t great but the team has improved as the season has gone on. We are seeing the boys play some really good footy,” he said.

“The players have started to really understand each other now. The game plan is sinking in and there is a real effort to execute these strategies.”

Previously, McLennan was the assistant coach for the U18s and has coached the U16s. He has been in the Gippsland Power system for five years.

He has had coaching roles in metro and country footy over the last 13 years.

McLennan said Power was lucky to have a lot of top aged players in the side this season compared to some of the other teams in the NAB League.

Aside from winning the premiership, Power’s priority is to continue to improve skill sets, which will hopefully see more players drafted into the AFL.

Most recently, Power has produced drafted players such as Xavier Duursma for Port Adelaide, and Irving Mosquito and Noah Gown for Essendon.

“We want to provide an environment for elite habits to be fostered. We are building on those strategies instilled by previous coach Leigh Brown,” McLennan said.

“It’s rewarding to see young players you’ve coached playing great footy at the MCG.”