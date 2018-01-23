Powerful women unite

WOMAN from across the region united at the Inverloch Community Hub on Friday for a day of empowerment.

The I Am Woman event was held to inspire women to strive for the best and surround themselves with like minded beautiful women.

The event had five key note speakers and five amazing ladies from the audience shared their journey so far.

Guests speakers included relationship coach Leanne Potter, manifesting/intentions coach Alex Tripod, yoga and meditation specialist Katrina Archibald, therapist and life coach Erin Miller, and women’s mental health therapist Kate Hocken.

The audience also heard from CPK McLaren Motorbody’s Kris McLaren, local painter Lynn Fisher, bookkeeper Donna Pearce and Carolyn Turner from Inverloch Butchers.

Local artist Amanda Bier opened the event with a wonderful performance.

Masters of ceremony, local entrepreneurial duo Alex Welsh and Jess Harle, shared their passion to give back by opening the show together.