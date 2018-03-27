Powerlines spark bushfire

SEVENTEEN acres of farmland and two acres of roadside scrub were burned in a bushfire at Pound Creek last Wednesday.

Caused by clashing powerlines in Wednesday’s gusty conditions, the fire ignited just before 2pm. Inverloch CFA captain Allan Williamson reported winds of up to 60km/h winds on the day.

Police and CFA units were on scene within seven minutes, and the Bass Highway was closed from the start of the fire until 5.30pm.

Seventeen fire units, an aircraft and Helitech were called in to fight the flames. CFA units came from Inverloch, Pound Creek, Tarwin Lower, Ruby, Kongwak, Meeniyan, Koonwarra, Wonthaggi, Glen Alvie, Leongatha and Leongatha South.

Water carriers from South Gippsland and Bass Coast were also used.

The area was cleared around 5.30pm and VicRoads inspected the highway before it was reopened. Parks Victoria from Wonthaggi and Foster also inspected the area.

CFA units continued the black out process until 8.30pm and continued to monitor the area overnight.

A flare up occurred on one tree at 6.30am Thursday, but was quickly under control with CFA units still on patrol.

Mr Williamson said no houses or structures were endangered during the blaze. However, he warned residents living near bushland to always be ready for a fire.

“Make sure you are always prepared and leave early. If you are feeling unsafe, don’t leave it until the last minute,” he said.