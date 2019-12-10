Premier applauds marijuana facility



WELL DESERVED: Premier Daniel Andrews, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale and Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari during a lighter moment at the opening of the marijuana facility last week.

PREMIER Daniel Andrews would call last Friday’s official opening of Medipharm Labs “a great day for Wonthaggi and a great day for Victoria”.

The state’s first dedicated commercial medicinal cannabis processing facility will process up to 75,000 kilograms of medicinal cannabis into resin each year for use in medicinal products.

The Wonthaggi lab is expected to create up to 60 new jobs in Gippsland.

“This new facility will give more people access to life-changing treatment and create regional jobs,” Mr Andrews said.

“No one should have to choose between watching their children suffer and breaking the law. That’s why we legalised access to medicinal cannabis and why we’re backing a local industry right here in Victoria.”

Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale said the facility’s opening would be a boon for local jobs.

MediPharm Labs Asia Pacific CEO Warren Everitt described the opening as “a watershed moment”.

“MediPharm Labs is proud to be opening the first specialised cannabis manufacturing facility in the state of Victoria, setting the gold standard for this new and exciting industry,” he said.

“Building this state-of-the-art facility is a tremendous achievement for MediPharm Labs. We are thankful for the strong support from traditional land owners, government and from the Therapeutic Goods Administration.”

MediPharm Labs is the first independent global manufacturing company to enter Victoria’s medicinal cannabis industry and will partner with more than 50 agricultural growers across Australia – including 30 from Victoria.

In 2016 Victoria became the first state in Australia to legalise access to medicinal cannabis for patients in exceptional circumstances.