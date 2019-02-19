Prices continue to ease
By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association
AGENTS yarded a reduced yarding of 1650 cattle, consisting 1085 steers, 535 heifers, 25 cows and calves.
The quality of the yarding was generally good with some annual feature drafts of weaners being offered.
Prices improved across the board for most grades of cattle by $30 to $50 and more in places.
Local graziers captured a large pecentage of the steer offering along with the regular feedlot buyers who also opperated strongly in the heifer section.
Thursday, February 14
Steers: B. & J. Daken, 4 Angus, 2½yo, 622kg, 2.55c, $1590; J. Bickley, 8 Angus, 18mths, 485kg, 2.92c, $1420; Peter Macphail, 26 Angus, 2yo, 455kg, 2.85c, $1297; McRae Past, 15 Angus, 18mths, 429kg, 2.98c, $1280; McRae Past, 13 Angus, 410kg, 2.87c, $1180; C.W. Littlejohn, 15 Angus, 16mths, 389kg, 3.13c, $1220; G. & G. Thompson, 11 Angus, 14mths, 419kg, 2.72c, $1140; G. & G. Thompson, 9 Char, 14mths, 380kg, 2.89c, $1100; Kelmar Services, 12 Angus, 16mths, 392kg, 2.80c, $1100; P., N. & D. Moore, 95 Ang/BB, 11mths, 350kg, 2.90c, $1020; G. Belcher, 15 Hfd, 11mths, 351kg, 3.18c, $1115; C. & Y. Connley, 14 Hfd, 10mths, 342kg, 3.01c, $1030; Golden Gully Farms, 10 Angus, 10mths, 341kg, 2.72c, $930; C. & D. Polatsidis, 10 Angus, 10mths, 325kg, 2.92c, $950; T. Vening, 10 Sim/Red Ang X, 12mths, 379kg, 2.85c, $1080; A. & P. Aitken, 6 Lim, 11mths, 354kg, 2.68c, $950; Jamie Calvert, 11 Red Ang/Gelc X, 7mths, 278kg, 3.06c, $850; D. & K. Belcher, 30 Hfd, 10mths, 261kg, 2.88c, $752; G. & L. Simmons, 41 Hfd, 10mths, 260kg, 2.91c, $757; D. Wilson, 5 Fries, 15mths, 415kg, 1.71c, $710; R. & L. Cope, 14 Fries, 15mths, 411kg, 1.80c, $740.
Heifers: G. & G. Thompson, 10 Char, 14mths, 388kg, 237c, $920; French Island Past, 13 Ang, 14mths, 342kg, 2.57c, $880; Mrs J. Edebohls, 13 Ang, 14mths, 348kg, 2.44c, $850; B. & J. Dunbar, 48 Ang/BB, 11mths, 324kg 2.47c, $800; B. & G. Daken, 12 Ang, 11mths, 324kg, 2.43c, $790; C. & D. Polatsidis, 6 Ang, 10mths, 320kg, 2.53c, $810; Katelea Pastoral, 26 Ang, 10mths, 304kg, 2.66c, $810; T. Vening, 16 Red Ang/Sim X, 12mths, 349kg, 2.61c, $910.
Cows & Calves: G. Sas, 10 Xbred, $1400.
