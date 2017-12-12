Prices please across the board

There were approximately 1700 export and 200 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 20 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and operating in a mixed market. Quality was mixed with fewer trade weight cattle and a larger supply of heavy weight grown heifers, while there was a larger supply of heavy cows.

Trade cattle were mostly 5c to 6c/kg dearer. Grown steers and bullocks improved 4c to 8c/kg. The larger offering of heavy grown heifers gained 13c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers lifted 6c with the crossbred portion 2c/kg better. Heavy weight cows sold from firm to 2c easier, while the plainer light and medium weights eased 8c/kg for most. Heavy bulls decreased 3c to 6c/kg.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 288c to 312c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 273c and 292c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 250c and 290c/kg.

Grown steers made from 260c to 280c/kg. Bullocks sold from 260c to 284c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers showing good finish made between 252c and 265c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers sold between 230c and 251c with the crossbred portion between 236c and 270c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows made from 171c to 217c/kg. Heavy weight cows sold mostly from 196c to 245c/kg. The better shaped heavy weight bulls made between 240c and 265c with most dairy lots between 230c and 240c/kg.