Protesters interrupt dairy expo

ANIMAL rights protesters were moved on by police after interrupting the South Gippsland Dairy Expo at Korumburra last Thursday.

Activists claimed the dairy industry should take animal rights seriously, but farmers at the expo rejected their criticism.

About 24 activists entered the venue and disrupted the milking marathon.

The members of Melbourne Cow Save and Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) Melbourne stayed on the showgrounds for 30 minutes, and spoke to the community about dairy cows and calves.

A spokesperson said while there was some push back from the crowd, there were also words of support.

The group was promoting veganism.

Dairy expo spokesperson Deanne Kennedy said the protest had little effect on the expo.

“We called the police and they were moved on. There was a lot of misinformation,” she said, noting the expo, organised by the Lions Club of Strzelecki, had raised more than $500,000 for the community since its inception.