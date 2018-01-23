Quality mixed in cheaper market

There were approximately 1200 export and 230 young cattle penned, representing an increase of 124 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present, but not all operating fully in a cheaper market with one interstate exporter re-entering the sale after a short absence.

Quality was mixed with a lot of weight in the bullocks, fewer young cattle and cows making up half of the yarding.

Young cattle suited to the trade sold from firm to a few cents easier, while secondary and plainer young lots were harder to sell. Grown steers and bullocks eased 3c to 7c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers sold firm. Heavy weight manufacturing steers eased 3c to 5c/kg. Cows sold from 5c to mostly 10c/kg cheaper and more on some sales. Heavy weight bulls declined 10c to 15c/kg.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 278c to 310c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 266c and 290c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 255c and 274c/kg. Grown steers made from 256c to 270c/kg. Bullocks sold from 258c to 272c/kg. Heavy bullocks in excess of 750kg made between 253c and 270c/kg. Heavy weight grown heifers showing good finish sold between 245c and 265c/kg. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers made from 215c to 234c with the crossbred portion from 225c to 261c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows sold from 142c to 215c/kg. Heavy weight cows made between 182c and 228c after a top of 235c/kg for a couple of younger cows. The better shaped heavy bulls sold between 210c and 266c after a top of 280c with the dairy lots between 190c and 220c/kg.

Prime Sale – Wednesday, January 17

Bullocks

15 SJC Farms, Thorpdale 628.3kg 272.0 $1709.07

10 Compro Solutions P/L, Krowera 646.5kg 272.0 $1758.48

12 G., S. & D. Churchill, Kilcunda 616.7kg 270.0 $1665.00

11 L. & M. Barrett, Korumburra 741.8kg 269.6 $1999.94

11 J. & V. Alicata, Thorpdale 790.0kg 269.6 $2129.84

14 N. Rowe, Outtrim 676.4kg 268.0 $1812.83

STEERS

2 Formbuild P/L, Phillip Island 392.5kg 310.0 $1216.75

1 W.A. Rendell, Yarram 365.0kg 306.6 $1119.09

1 W. & N. Harley, Kardella South 340.0kg 297.6 $1011.84

1 L. Goodfellow, Mt Eccles 325.0kg 293.6 $954.20

1 J. Giardina, Mirboo 360.0kg 291.6 $1049.76

12 S.M. Davies, Outtrim 403.3kg 287.6 $1159.99

heifers

2 L. Goodfellow, Mt Eccles 347.5kg 293.6 $1020.26

1 P., D. & T. Vidamour, Toora 355.0kg 293.6 $1042.28

2 W. & N. Harley, Kardella South 315.0kg 285.0 $897.75

7 S.M. Davies, Outtrim 378.6kg 283.0 $1071.36

1 R. & A. Durkin, Outtrim 205.0kg 280.0 $574.00

1 M. Durkin & P. Xuereb, Kongwak 225.0kg 280.0 $630.00

COWS

1 E. Higgins 600.0kg 235.0 $1410.00

1 G. & L. Simmons, Woodside 600.0kg 235.0 $1410.00

2 Vuillerman Past Co, Yanakie 655.0kg 228.0 $1493.40

1 D. & K. Belcher, Woodside 750.0kg 225.0 $1687.50

7 Julie Jones, Fish Creek 610.0kg 222.0 $1354.20

1 M. & K. Nicholls, Toora 740.0kg 222.0 $1642.80

BULLS

1 Providence Ridge, Hazelwood Nth 885.0kg 280.0 $2478.00

1 B. Whelan, Glengarry 1255.0kg 265.6 $3333.28

1 M. Wight, Meeniyan 1110.0kg 260.0 $2886.00

1 I. & G. Balbo, Yarram 1000.0kg 255.0 $2550.00

1 A. & K. Mangiafico, Dumbalk Nth 920.0kg 245.0 $2254.00

1 R.J. Mackenzie, Leongatha 1090.0kg 245.0 $2670.50