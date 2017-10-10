Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Readers flock to Coal Creek

LOVERS of literature were enchanted by Coal Creek’s 10th annual Literary Festival on Sunday in Korumburra.
With a line up of exciting and diverse authors, who made presentations throughout the day, festival goers came away feeling inspired.
The festival has gained a strong following over the last 10 years as a direct result of the organisers’ commitment.
The late Bert van Bedaf, a Star journalist, originally developed the concept of the festival due to his own keen interest in creativity and literature.
Rowena Ashley, Gavin van Eede, David Tattersall and Lizzy Alger have kept the festival flowing, and it continues to fascinate those who attend.
Mr Tattersall said planning next year’s festival was already underway.
“We are starting to have more and more authors come to us and express their interest in being in the festival,” he said.
“We already have a list of about 15 writers wanting to be involved next year. It’s a great situation to be in.”
As well as the author presentations, the festival included a short story and poetry competition.
The open poetry prize was won by John Egan for his poem The Suburb. Highly commended awards went to Agi Dobson’s poem My Garden and John Egan’s poem Faces in the Sea.
The Bert van Bedaf short story prize was awarded to Carmel Lillis for her story Spare a Time for Me.
Highly commended awards went to Bronwyn Clifton’s All that Glitters, Carmel Lillis’ Urban Ghost and Jamie Elliott’s Stick Point.

Creative team: from left, organisers Rowena Ashley, Lizzy Alger, David Tattersall and Gavin van Eede collaborated well to pull together a fantastic 10th Coal Creek Literary Festival on Sunday in Korumburra.

