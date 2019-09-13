Ready to roll at Chapman Machinery Service



HAPPY RETURN: Salesman Tom Peters is excited about his return to the business.

ONE of the biggest bits of news out of Chapman Machinery Service is the return of salesman Tom Peters.

Tom worked at the business for three and a half years before working in the dairy industry for the last five years.

With experience in both sides of the industry, he has been able to jump straight back into the sales role ready for the season.

“Gearing up for hay and silage season, we have been building hay equipment through the off season in our warehouse so they are ready to go in a instant. That includes mowers, tedders, rakes and mower conditioners,” Tom said.

“We also new stock balers, like the Krone Comprima V180xc.”

Tom said the V180xc, which produces high density bales, makes Krone one of the market leaders.

The V180xc’s camless pickup allows cleaner gathering, higher productivity, quieter running and less maintenance.

Heavy duty gears and drive chains offer a reliable overload protection, giving peace of mind during those sudden impacts.

Massive crop flow augers help shift crop from the sides into the bale chamber for uniform bale formation.

Tool free adjustable gauge wheels allow you to adjust the height to suit current conditions for a superior ride.

Tines on the Easyflow rotor are arranged in a wavy w-pattern at a spacing of 55mm, designed for a constant flow of crop.

Aside from the newest and brightest, the business also offers good as-new equipment at competitive prices.

“We have a good selection of used balers to choose from. All have been quality workshop-tested and ready to go out the door,” Tom said.

“With product support from our leading service technician Adam Durston and his workshop team, new and used equipment is ready for the season.”

Chapman Machinery Service is a locally owned and operated family business that has been located in Leongatha for 28 years