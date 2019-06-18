Posted by brad

Rejuvenated Parrots thrash Bairnsdale

Lachie Wright booted six majors on Saturday.

A BOOST in player returns saw Leongatha easily dispose of Bairnsdale 128-66 at Leongatha Recreation Reserve on Saturday. Chris Dunn, Pat McGrath, Josh Schelling, James Lloyd and Ben Willis all returned to the side and made a big impact from the first bounce.

Coach Paul Carbis was pleased the returning players could propel the team to their first win in three weeks.

“Having guys back was a really good boost and hopefully we’ll continue to get more back soon,” he said.

For the first time in four weeks the Parrots led at the first break, boasting a 44-12 lead through strong midfield play and a forward line led by Ginnane and Wright.

“It was just a bit more of a mindset to start the game well this time, making sure we’re mentally prepared,” said coach Carbis.

“They kicked the first couple but we quickly settled into a rhythm and got going after that.”

From there on out it was a ‘Gatha domination.

The team’s inside play, spearheaded by Hopkins and Olden, and usage into its forward line, where Wright, who kicked 6, Ginnane, Lloud and Dunne took advantage overwhelmed their opposition.

By three-quarter time the Parrots led by 38 points, kicking 13.7.

“The key behind our play was intensity and getting our structures right, adhering to those,” coach Carbis said.

“Kicking straight helps too and makes a massive difference.”

This accurate kicking continued into the fourth quarter, where ‘Gatha kicked an impressive seven goals one behind.

This four-quarter effort combined with their staunch defence, led by Chris Verboon, resulted in the home side coming away with a 62-point win.

Coach Carbis was extremely satisfied with his team’s full effort.

“We got that consistent effort across four quarters and it was pleasing that we finished the game really well,” he said.

The Parrots will now look to back up their big win when they face top side Maffra away from home, an obstacle coach Carbis thinks his team can overcome.

“It’s one of the toughest fixtures you can get and we’ve got a great rivalry,” he said.

“We’ve just got to review what we did this week and hopefully if we can repeat that next week, we’ll get the rewards.”

Seniors: Leongatha 20.8.128 defeated Bairnsdale 10.6.66.

Reserves: Leongatha 4.9.33 defeated Bairnsdale 4.5.29.

Thirds: Leongatha 8.9.57 defeated Bairnsdale 7.9.51.

Fourths: Leongatha 8.10.58 defeated Bairnsdale 4.7.31.