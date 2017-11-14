Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Riders take scenic route

ONE of the most spectacular rides in Victoria was held in Inverloch on Sunday, November 12.

Hundreds of cyclists and their friends and families from all over Australia were in Inverloch for the 2017 Bass Coast Cycle Challenge (BCCC) and family festival.
The BCCC teamed up with the Inverloch Lions Family Festival once again which had all sorts of fun activities on offer such as a bike decorating competition for kids, face painting and billy cart races.

There were four different ride distance options available on the day including a 121km, 85km, 53km and a 40 km ride.

For those who aren’t cycling fans, a 10km, five km and 1.8km run took place.
The weather conditions were perfect for the scenic run and ride.

On the road: cyclists from across the region and beyond united for the Bass Coast Cycle Challenge held in Inverloch on Sunday.

Dylan Rielly from Wonthaggi participated in the 40km Bass Coast Cycle Challenge ride and placed fourth with a time of 1.41.34 on Saturday

John and Kate Mulvany from Koonwarra participated in the 40km Bass Coast Cycle Challenge ride on Saturday.
Kate placed first with a time of 1.39.54 and John placed second with a time of 1.40.00.

Awesome bike: Beau Kisvarda from Inverloch transformed his basic bike into a basketball themed bike for the decorated bike competition in Inverloch on Saturday afternoon.

Chloe Kisvarda of Inverloch decided a rainbow mermaid theme way the way to go before entertain her bike into the decorated bike competition in Inverloch on Saturday.

Fun day out: Charlotte Frebey pushed her brother Kenny Frebey through Inverloch on Saturday for the billy cart race.

