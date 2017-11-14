Posted by brad

Riders take scenic route

ONE of the most spectacular rides in Victoria was held in Inverloch on Sunday, November 12.

Hundreds of cyclists and their friends and families from all over Australia were in Inverloch for the 2017 Bass Coast Cycle Challenge (BCCC) and family festival.

The BCCC teamed up with the Inverloch Lions Family Festival once again which had all sorts of fun activities on offer such as a bike decorating competition for kids, face painting and billy cart races.

There were four different ride distance options available on the day including a 121km, 85km, 53km and a 40 km ride.

For those who aren’t cycling fans, a 10km, five km and 1.8km run took place.

The weather conditions were perfect for the scenic run and ride.