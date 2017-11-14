Posted by brad

Roads, health boosts in mayor’s sights

BASS Coast Shire Council is ready to roll into a massive 2018, with projects in the pipeline.

In a show of unity, councillors re-elected mayor Cr Pamela Rothfield and deputy mayor Cr Brett Tessari for a second term to maintain balance and continuity.

Cr Rothfield said she was delighted to continue her role and to go in to the new term with knowledge.

“You network and establish connections in the first year, and it’s wonderful to be able to build on that,” she said.

“As a council, we will be able to hit the ground running, and I feel confident in facing challenges like advocacy in this state election year.”

During 2018, Cr Rothfield said council would work with VicRoads to upgrade roads, work to secure better medical facilities both in Wonthaggi and on Phillip Island, and work on recreational projects like the Phillip Island aquatic centre.

“These may not all be achieved in 2018, but we will certainly continue to advocate for these projects,” she said.

Coastal erosion is also a challenge council will be looking to face and is particularly important to tackle given the environment is the economy.

Cr Rothfield said she was proud of the community engagement that took place this year, which led to the council plan and the business case for the Phillip Island car ferry. Car ferry consultations will continue through the holidays with residents and tourists.

On top of this, Cr Rothfield was thrilled with the funding received by Wonthaggi Secondary College and the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club.

Cr Tessari said seeing the council vote as a collective would continue to instil confidence in the residents.

“Cr Rothfield and I have a rapport, and it would take time to start again with a new mayor. We have an advantage because we can continue as normal, and Cr Rothfield is fantastic in the role,” he said.

He said he was thrilled with the open communication achieved between council and the community during 2017, as well as the announcement of the Wonthaggi education precinct.

Heading into 2018, he is looking forward to the completion of Jetty Triangle – a plan to beautify Cowes town centre and foreshore – as well as the development of the North East Wonthaggi precinct, which gives a clear vision of future expansion in Wonthaggi.

Cr Michael Whelan nominated Cr Rothfield to be mayor.

“Giving people a go is not always in the best interest of the shire. We can continue to be a cohesive council,” he said.

Cr Stephen Fullarton nominated Cr Tessari to be deputy mayor.

“Cr Tessari has done a wonderful job in (Cr Rothfield’s) absence. This shows council’s unity. In different councils I have seen divided party lines and I am pleased we don’t have that here,” he said.