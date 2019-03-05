Posted by brad

Roads lead Jumbunna forum

Talking roads: Tony Peterson, South Gippsland Shire Council’s manager infrastructure and planning, discusses council’s gravel roads review at a community forum at Jumbunna Hall on February 25.

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council is this year organising more opportunities for the community to meet with councillors and staff to discuss local issues and priorities.

On February 25, people attended a community forum at Jumbunna Hall.

While the number of participants was not high, those there joined in discussions with a passion.

The gathering heard of the community’s celebrations for its 125th anniversary later this year.

Cr Andrew McEwen introduced the forthcoming process for community to have input into the Draft Council Budget.

Tony Peterson, council’s manager infrastructure and planning, took the group through council’s gravel roads review and update, with people talking about their favourite dirt roads.

Mr Peterson said, “It was great to listen to the ideas and understand the concerns of local residents in relation to the future improvement of council’s gravel roads.”

Suggestions raised by the community for speaking topics at future meetings included assistance with writing grants, inviting along council’s parks and gardens team, and inviting a grader driver to talk about their work.

Council’s next community forum is due to be held at Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute on Monday, March 18 and is open to people from Tarwin Lower and surrounding communities such as Venus Bay, Middle Tarwin, Bald Hills and Walkerville.