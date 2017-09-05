Posted by brad

Rotary’s record breaking show

THE 41st Arts Prom Country Art and Photography Show, presented by the Rotary Club of Leongatha attracted a record number of entries this year.

The show, which opened on Friday night and ran across the weekend, showed off 553 artworks, many of them done by Gippsland artists.

Rotary’s president elect Jeremy Curtis said the fantastic quality of the artworks was a tribute to the talented people who live in the region.

Mr Curtis said all the money Rotary raised by hosting the art show goes back into the community.

Maureen Harris Smith’s oil painting titled Summer Memories Inverloch was named the best in show, by judge Clive Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchison said he thought the painting was superbly executed.

“There was so much fine detail, which speaks to Australian summers. The painting really invites you in,” he said.

Mr Hutchison said there was a wealth creative talent in the greater Gippsland area and it was a privilege to judge the show, which he said “wasn’t and easy task”.

This year’s featured artist was Mary Hennekam from Langwarrin, who was also awarded best acrylic for her painting Holly Leafed Grevillia.

RESULTS:

Best in Show (any medium)

Maureen Harris-Smith, Summer Memories Inverloch

Phil Risely people’s choice

Vanessa Kelly, Country Industrial 1

Pat West best oil

Rhonda Gray, Envy

Richard Pegler Memorial best watercolour

Lorraine Lewistska, Besalu Sunlight And Shadows

Best acrylic

Mary Hennekam, Hollyleaf Grevillea

Best pastel

Julie Lundgren-Coulter, Late Afternoon

Best mixed media

Mandy Gunn, Cresendo

Best contemporary

Lisa O’Keefe, Totem Figures

Best ink, pencil, charcoal or other medium

Karen Rosato, Down By The Lake

South Gippsland Shire resident award

Ben Cooper, Dune

Best monochrome photo

Gary Beresford, Mountain Ash Graveyard

Best colour photo

Linda Keagle, Country Road

Best digitally modified photo

Robert Manhal, S.L.2

Best 3D

Paul Poulter, Bush Chook

South Gippsland Shire Council youth under 13

Isabella Grimley, Chilli With Butterflies

South Gippsland Shire Council youth 13 to 18

Grace Allen, Antediluvian

Building Inclusive Communities all abilities 13 to 18

Matheson , 3D art

Building Inclusive Communities all abilities Open

Sam Lennon, Contemporary