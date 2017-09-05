Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Rotary’s record breaking show

THE 41st Arts Prom Country Art and Photography Show, presented by the Rotary Club of Leongatha attracted a record number of entries this year.

The show, which opened on Friday night and ran across the weekend, showed off 553 artworks, many of them done by Gippsland artists.

Rotary’s president elect Jeremy Curtis said the fantastic quality of the artworks was a tribute to the talented people who live in the region.

Mr Curtis said all the money Rotary raised by hosting the art show goes back into the community.

Maureen Harris Smith’s oil painting titled Summer Memories Inverloch was named the best in show, by judge Clive Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchison said he thought the painting was superbly executed.

“There was so much fine detail, which speaks to Australian summers. The painting really invites you in,” he said.

Mr Hutchison said there was a wealth creative talent in the greater Gippsland area and it was a privilege to judge the show, which he said “wasn’t and easy task”.

This year’s featured artist was Mary Hennekam from Langwarrin, who was also awarded best acrylic for her painting Holly Leafed Grevillia.

 

RESULTS:

 

Best in Show (any medium)

Maureen Harris-Smith, Summer Memories Inverloch

 

Phil Risely people’s choice

Vanessa Kelly, Country Industrial 1

 

Pat West best oil

Rhonda Gray, Envy

 

Richard Pegler Memorial best watercolour

Lorraine Lewistska, Besalu Sunlight And Shadows

 

Best acrylic

Mary Hennekam, Hollyleaf Grevillea

 

Best pastel

Julie Lundgren-Coulter, Late Afternoon

 

Best mixed media

Mandy Gunn, Cresendo

 

Best contemporary

Lisa O’Keefe, Totem Figures

 

Best ink, pencil, charcoal or other medium

Karen Rosato, Down By The Lake

 

South Gippsland Shire resident award

Ben Cooper, Dune

 

Best monochrome photo

Gary Beresford, Mountain Ash Graveyard

 

Best colour photo

Linda Keagle, Country Road

 

Best digitally modified photo

Robert Manhal, S.L.2

 

Best 3D

Paul Poulter, Bush Chook

 

South Gippsland Shire Council youth under 13

Isabella Grimley, Chilli With Butterflies

 

South Gippsland Shire Council youth 13 to 18

Grace Allen, Antediluvian

 

Building Inclusive Communities all abilities 13 to 18

Matheson                , 3D art

 

Building Inclusive Communities all abilities Open

Sam Lennon, Contemporary

 

 

 

Loved it: Fish Creek’s Heather Poletti and Ann Toddfoulds loved looking at the art at the opening night of the Rotary Art and Photography Show on Friday.

Favourite piece: Judy Murphy from Berrys Creek and Dianne O’Connor from Leongatha were admiring the lovely works by Laurel Foenander at the opening night of the Rotary Art and Photography Show on Friday.

So good: last year’s winner of best in show of the Rotary Art and Photography Show Rhonda Gray from Bairnsdale with Mary-Anne Camillo from Bairnsdale, with one of Rhonda’s entries into this year’s show. Rhonda’s other work, Envy, won the Pat West best oil award at this year’s show, announced on Friday night.

Lots to see: Julia and David Leslie from Leongatha were admiring the art work at the opening night of the Rotary Art and Photography Show on Friday.

Amazing piece: Gary Beresford from Korumburra won the best monochrome print award for his work, Mountain Ash Graveyard at the opening night of the Rotary Art and Photography Show on Friday.

Top prize: the 2017 Rotary Art and Photography Show judge Clive Hutchison, left chose Maureen Harris Smith’s Summer Memories Inverloch as the best work in show. Also pictured is the art show’s coordinator Harry Leggett.

