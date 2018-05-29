Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Sailors awarded

ON Saturday evening, South Gippsland Yacht Club rounded out its season by celebrating the year’s success as a club as well as recognising the achievements of the club’s best sailors.
Dinner at the club rooms was followed by a few short speeches and the presentation of trophies.
For the second year in a row, Matt Kiely was named Club Champion following consistently high placings in races throughout the season.
His brother Pete also performed well adding to the family success story with a number of awards including A Division Champion.
Commodore Rob McNair made a point of highlighting the improvement amongst the club’s junior sailors, some of whom have been competing successfully in the senior racing section.
He also took the opportunity to thank the members for their contributions to the success and continued growth of the yacht club.
The new season won’t be far away with racing starting in November.
Award winners:
Club Champion: Matt Kiely. Runner up: Keith Cousens. Most Improved: Rob McNair. Most Improved Junior: Will Fairlie. Best Junior: Oscar Llewellyn. Best Club Member: George Fairlie. A Division Champion: Pete Kiely. B Division Champion: Matt Kiely. C Division Champion: Alana Lopez-Freeman.

Achievement: Some of the award winners from the South Gippsland Yacht Club’s presentation night were George Fairlie, Keith Cousens, and brothers Matt and Pete Kiely.

