Sailors learn new skills

JUNIOR sailors took to the water in Inverloch last week.

Over three big days, 24 beginners – or Tackers – between the ages of seven and 12 learned the basics of sailing from scratch.

This coincided with the “Start Sailing” program for teenage and adult sailors.

The event was held at the South Gippsland Yacht Club in Inverloch, and is an initiative of the Boatshed – Sailing Melbourne.

Qualified trainers journeyed to Inverloch for the week for the program, with South Gippsland Yacht Club member Grace Biram helping out as a qualified assistant trainer.

Day one was held on Tuesday, January 2, and the Tackers were towed through the water by the trainers, and learned about boat and water safety.

On day two, they learned some theory and played games before getting into the boats, and by day three most were sailing independently.

This was the first time the South Gippsland Yacht Club has held this event in four years.

“We are excited to have the program back and hope to get some new members,” Commodore Rob McNair said.

Mr McNair said the club hopes the program will become an annual event, and is looking to host it again this time next year.

The trainers told Mr McNair that last week’s conditions in Inverloch were challenging, the beginners did extremely well and showed great improvement.