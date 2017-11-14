Posted by brad

Sales awards for Landmark Harcourts

LANDMARK Harcourts Leongatha office has cleaned up two quarterly awards for sales following an awards ceremony at the Brighton International last week.

Barry Redmond, business owner and sales consultant took out the top spot, a Titanium Award, for the best sales in the state for most property sold (dollar value) across the Landmark Harcourts group. This awards places Barry at the top for the July to September quarter ahead of 400 other sales consultants in the state.

And nationally, Barry ranked number three in the rural sales category and number four for all categories for sales.

Mr Redmond said experience covering over 40 years and a lot of hard work is behind the success.

“I thank all my clients for their loyalty over 40 years and it couldn’t have come without their support and friendship,” he said.

Barry wasn’t the only person to take out an award with his daughter Kellie Thomas collecting a silver achievement award and a gold pin for her sales achievements in residential and lifestyle properties.

Having only commenced two years ago as a sales consultant, Kellie is off to a very strong start.