Sam’s selection looms large



Sam Flanders was a key asset through the midfield for the Gippsland Power and Vic Country this year, bolstering his name in draft talks.

Daniel Renfrey

THE AFL Draft is just over a week away now and Fish Creek’s Sam Flanders is working to contain his excitement in the lead up.

The 18-year-old has just finished Year 12 exams and is currently in Perth with his brother and other potential draft picks from the Gippsland Power, taking time to relax until November 27.

“It’s really exciting. It’s come up quicker than I would’ve thought,” Sam said.

“It’s a big weight off my shoulders having finished exams now and spending a week away with my brother has been really good to take my mind off it.”

While the gun midfielder has been away on a break, he has still been putting in work to ensure his fitness is where it needs to be at for the AFL preseason.

“The Power boys who are in the draft this year have a program which we’ve been sticking to. It’s been good,” he said.

“Being in Perth, it’s a lot hotter, so we’ve had to get up earlier to beat the heat, but it’s been good to get that extra fitness work in and I’m feeling good.”

As far as destination teams goes, Sam is still unsure where he will go in the draft, something which he says makes it all the more exciting.

“A couple clubs have remained in contact recently but mainly just to have a chat,” he said.

“I haven’t had a club straight tell me they’re going to take me so it’s just about sitting back and waiting to see where I go. It’s exciting that way.”

With the draft fast approaching, the Gippsland Power Best and Fairest doesn’t have much planned.

While he will continue to train, the next week is about taking it easy.

“It’s just about relaxing and spending time with my family, taking it easy before everything ramps up again.”

With the top talent still touted as a high pick, life is only going to get more exciting for Sam.