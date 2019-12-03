Samuel Johnson to visit Venus Bay for charity

ACTOR Samuel Johnson is on the road to The Cavity, Venus Bay to remind every mum to be breast cancer aware.

He will arrive at the popular restaurant on December 7 at 5.30pm along with ex-AFL players Peter Spider Everitt and Andrejs Everitt.

The breast cancer awareness campaign, titled Love Your Sister, started as an insane dare.

Co-Founder Connie Johnson challenged her younger brother, Samuel Johnson, to unicycle around the country in the face of her terminal diagnosis with breast cancer.

Since her passing, he has continued journeying across the country in a bid to remind women to check their breasts.

Owners of The Cavity, Linda and Jordan Meikle, said they hoped the community would rally together for the worthy cause.

Samuel’s trailer of merchandise will be available on the night and auctions and raffles will be up for grabs, all to raise funds for cancer research.

The Cavity will have a smoker as well as their regular menu, including wood-fired pizza and local seafood, with a percentage of profits going towards the Love Your Sister charity.

Following a speech by Samuel, there will be live music for all to enjoy.

“Everybody is welcome and it’s all about fundraising for this great cause,” Linda said.

The community-minded owners hosted an ice bucket challenge on Australia Day this year, raising thousands to be donated back to charity.

They will again hold the same challenge on Australia Day, January 26, in 2020 from 3pm.