Saputo back Leongatha netball courts

LEONGATHA Football Netball Club was thrilled to receive $10,000 from Saputo to go towards its two outdoor netball courts.

Club members, Saputo Dairy Australia staff and the local dairy farming community gathered at the club on Friday to celebrate the completion of the building phase.

“It was such a great gesture from Saputo to help launch the project and continue to be with us right to completion,” netball president Jeanne Dekker said.

“I’m part of a dairy family here in Leongatha and it really shows their commitment to the community and the broader South Gippsland region.”

The building phase of the project included the construction of two courts, state of the art lighting and a storage shed.

The project is nearing completion, with just line marking, goal ring installation, footpaths and fencing left to tick off.

It is expected to be completed before the start of the 2019 season.

Mrs Dekker said it was wonderful to see the investment made at a local level and the new courts would encourage more people to play in the premier league.

“This was a wonderful opportunity for the Saputo staff to see the investment they had made and for us to put a face to the organisation,” she said.

Guest speaker and Saputo’s head of corporate responsibility Olivia Goodfellow was proud to make the cheque presentation on behalf of the company.

“This will encourage more people to lead an active lifestyle. At Saputo, we value teamwork, which is why this project was a perfect fit for our Saputo Legacy Program,” she said.

As part of its commitment to be an engaged, responsible and leading corporate citizen, the company established the Saputo Legacy Program; an initiative to invest in communities by helping fund the improvement of sport and health facilities.

Local projects – like the Leongatha netball courts – enable Saputo to carry out its efforts to encourage families to be physically active and make meaningful contributions in communities where employees work, play and call home.

Saputo’s vice president, communications and corporate responsibility, Sandy Vassiadis said; “Actively participating in improving facilities and helping communities lead active and healthy lifestyles for years to come is what drives Saputo’s Legacy Program. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to do our part for the Leongatha community.”