Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

School bus crashes off highway

Students climb through an emergency window after their bus crashed.

A BUS packed with students from Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College in Leongatha has been involved in an accident on the Bass Highway this afternoon.

The bus is believed to have swerved to avoid a turning car, resulting in it running off the narrow road into the roadside drain.

The students were shaken by the incident, but fortunately no-one was injured.

They were forced to exit the bus through a side emergency window.

The incident caused a bank up of traffic in both directions.

Emergency services comforted students.

