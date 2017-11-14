Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 | Posted by

School dollars roll in

TWO schools will receive funding from the State Government for vital maintenance.

Wonthaggi Primary School will receive nearly $110,000 to undertake structural works in the main administration building, and Foster Secondary College will get $1.3 million to replace the roof of the gym, music centre and surrounding walkways.

Foster Secondary College assistant principal Dean Duursma said the school started applying for funding to fix the leaking rooves around two years ago.

He said the roof leaked so badly in the boys’ change rooms it was posing a health a safety risk to students and teachers.

“We are extremely appreciative for the funding. It took a long time before we could get it going, but it is underway now,” he said.

The funding will also pay for new carpet in the music room, which was water damaged.

The school received emergency maintenance funding of around $120,000 for the administration building around two years ago, also to replace the roof.

Mr Duursma said the school was shared with the whole community and he was hopeful the new roof would last another 30 years.

“The support from the State Government was appreciated at a time when the Federal Government seems to be devaluing state schools,” he said.

“It is important we have a world class facility.”

Wonthaggi Primary principal Mark Chandler said the school was excited to get an opportunity to make some improvements to a building that was at least a century old.

He said the money would be used to complete maintenance works on the school’s red brick building, which houses administration and some junior classrooms.

“The money was tagged to a condition report undertaken by the school maintenance program around 18 months ago,” he said.

“It means we can reallocate some of our budget to other areas that will go towards improving the learning outcomes for the students rather than maintaining buildings.”

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Harriet Shing said, “These important upgrades will ensure that more school communities throughout Gippsland get the support and funding they need and will help more students to get the most out of their education.”

 

New roof: Foster Secondary College business manager Colleen Smith and students Kurtis Storr and Riley Hewson are thrilled the State Government has funded the replacement of the school’s gym and music centre.

