Posted by brad

School goes sustainable

SOUTH Gippsland Specialist School’s focus for 2017 was sustainability.

Students designed reusable Boomerang Bags during term four to donate to Leongatha Health Foods store.

Boomerang Bags is a community driven movement tackling plastic pollution.

Not only have the students designed bags, but they also raised more than $350 to buy gifts for Oxfam, a global movement dedicated to tackling poverty around the world.

All money was raised through resource smart ways such as selling vegetables and making soups from the school garden and using a blender bike to make milkshakes.