Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 | Posted by

School recognises leaders

LEONGATHA Primary School’s captains and leadership students were presented with their official badges at assembly on Friday.
The students were honoured in a special presentation with guest speaker Tim Furlong visiting the campus for the occasion.
A former Leongatha Primary School student, Mr Furlong now works as a general and transplant surgeon at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Mr Furlong gave a speech to the students about the importance of working hard and being kind.
Luke, Eden, Molly and Bailey received the top honour of taking on the role as school captains for the year.
Mia, Sophie, Zavier and Cameron will be Johnston House’s captains while Herold House will be headed by Sienna, Rylan, Kyra and Sophie.
Lachlan, Lucy, Ross and Will are Wightman Houses new captains while Stzelecki house captains this year are Erica, Finn, Rylan and Sienna.
Olivia, Tyson and Ava will be leading the school’s creative department as art advisors while ICT (information and communications technology) captains Hannah, Caetan and Tia will take over technology areas.
Music captains Phoebe and Zoe will keep things pitch perfect as Jorja and Kyran will do things by the book as library representatives.
Makayla and Leah are Leongatha Primary School’s new environmental leaders and Sally and Lachlan are taking on the roles of language captains.

School captains: back from left, principal Dot Coghlan and guest speaker Tim Furlong, with front, from left, Luke, Eden, Molly and Bailey, who were presented with their Leongatha Primary School captains badges at assembly on Friday morning.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24090

Posted by on Feb 13 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added