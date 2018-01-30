Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 | Posted by

School’s back

HOUSEHOLDS were abuzz across South Gippsland this morning (Tuesday) as families prepared for the start of the 2018 school year.
State schools resume today, but Dalyston’s Mila Wylie will have extra holidays, as her school, St Joseph’s Primary School in Wonthaggi, starts on Thursday.
Mila has been excited about the new school year for weeks and can’t wait to start Prep alongside the friends she made in kinder.
Leongatha Primary School will stage its swimming sports this Friday, February 2, while Leongatha Secondary College will hold its swimming carnival on Friday, February 9.
Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College welcomes new staff and the countdown is on to St Laurence’s Primary School’s fete on Friday, March 23, in Leongatha.
For the first time, Newhaven College will have all Prep to Year 12 students on the one site at the new Phillip Island Road location.

