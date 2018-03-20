Schools on Shadow Minister’s agenda

GIPPSLAND South schools were on the agenda when Shadow Minister for Education, Tim Smith, visited Foster Primary School, Korumburra Secondary College and Sale Specialist School recently.

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said he had been long campaigning for these schools and it was important the Shadow Minister saw first-hand the poor state of Foster Primary School and the need for stage two of Korumburra Secondary College to be funded.

“The current Foster Primary School, which was built in 1965, is in a poor state of repair and the Andrews Labor Government must look at funding a rebuild,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The school is full of asbestos, falling apart, with maintenance costs now placing a burden on the school budget. It is not a conducive environment for our children’s education and needs to be rebuilt.”

Mr O’Brien and Mr Smith also visited Korumburra Secondary College, highlighting the need for funding of stage two of the school.

Mr O’Brien said the former Liberal-National Coalition provided $5.6 million for the planning and first stage of works at the college.

“It would be great to finish the project now that stage one is being used to ensure our Korumburra students have access to the best quality educational infrastructure,” Mr O’Brien said.

Mr O’Brien and his Gippsland East colleague, Tim Bull also took the opportunity to tour the new Sale Specialist School with the Shadow Minister.

Mr O’Brien said the new school, which opened this year, is a fantastic facility for the community that worked hard to secure the funding.

Mr O’Brien said petitions are circulating for both Foster Primary School and Korumburra Secondary College and he encourages people to sign them so we can keep the pressure on the State Government.