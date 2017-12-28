School’s out in Leongatha
LEONGATHA Primary School (LPS) celebrated the year with a final assembly and awards ceremony in Mesley Hall recently.
The hall was filled with excitement as the 2018 school captains, house captains and specialist leaders were announced.
Students were acknowledged for excellence with certificates and special awards.
These special awards included academic, citizenship, music, physical education, language, art and the principal’s award.
“Our Fountas and Pinnell reading program which operates throughout the whole school has shown excellent results for our students,” principal Dot Coghlan said.
“We have three teachers who are literacy coaches in reading and writing and the improvement in these areas has been fantastic.
“We implemented the respect program in our school this year and we are very pleased with how it is being embraced throughout the school.”
Long term Prep teacher Ebony Best was farewelled after eight years of teaching at LPS.
“I’ve loved every minute and I’m going to miss all of the students and families,” she said.
“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the staff. I’ve learnt so much and can’t wait for my next adventure.”
Ms Best will move into her new position as Prep team leader at John Henry Primary School in Pakenham.
New leaders: from left, Bailey, Luke, Eden and Molly were announced 2018 school captains at the Leongatha Primary School ends of year assembly.
Role models: from left, Rylan, Alison, Sienna, Will, Kyra, Rose, Cameron, Lucy, Sophie, Mia, Zavier, Finn, Erica, Sienna and Ryan were selected as the Leongatha Primary School 2018 school house captains at the end of school assembly.
Special interests: from left, Leongatha Primary School students Ava, Jorjah, Phoebe, Zoe, Caelen, Leah, Kyran, Sally, Tyson and Lachlan were chosen as the 2018 specialist captains at the end of school assembly.
Great achievement: from left, Leongatha Primary School students Beau, Katie, Shoe, Lachie, Jett, Lily, Ava and Jeffrin received an academic award at the end of year assembly.
Well done: from left, Leongatha Primary School students Chloe, Chloe, Kinesha and Tahlia each received a citizenship award at the end of year assembly.
Effort recognised: from left, Leongatha Primary School students Maarli, Xavier, Jake, Alannah, Chloe, Bella, Acaisha and Rylan received a specialist award at the end of year assembly.
Deserved recognition: Leongatha Primary School principal Dot Coghlan congratulated Grade 6 student Gabby with the principal’s award at the end of year assembly.
Teacher farewelled: Leongatha Primary School principal Dot Coghlan farewelled Prep teacher Ebony Best at the end of year assembly on Thursday. She will teach at John Henry Primary School in Pakenham
