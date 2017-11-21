Sculptures explore Australia’s history

AUSTRALIAN history – man-made and natural – is analysed by the latest exhibition at Gecko Studio Gallery at Fish Creek.

Travelling, works with wood and paper by Jan Learmonth of Inverloch is a collection of works that are material explorations of the controversial history and culture of land and water in Australia, the movement of people across sea and soil to occupy and exploit the land, the precarious state of river systems and natural environment.

“I use natural and locally found materials, carved, bound, thatched, and recoated, to construct intricate sculptures. They take the form of boats or other vessels, rolling or floating through arid landscapes,” she said.

“I also map these altered landscapes by tracing tracks and topography with large flat works on paper. The work questions attitudes to country, interrogating tensions between land use and land care.”

Learmonth’s work is held in the collections of Deakin University in Victoria, the Gold Coast Art Gallery in Queensland, Albury Regional Gallery in New South Wales, Latrobe University Arts Museum in Victoria, and private collections throughout Australia, New Zealand, Portugal and the USA.

Learmonth has exhibited widely, and was part of Gecko’s L’Oeuvre des Oufs exhibition in 2016 and Findings in 2015.

The exhibition opened on Friday and will continue to December 11.

Gecko Studio Gallery is at 15 Falls Road, Fish Creek, and is open Thursday to Monday from 9am to 4pm. Phone 5683 2481.