Sea Days Festival soldiers on

ATTENDANCE at the Port Welshpool Sea Days Festival was severely affected by the heat on Saturday, but Sunday was a different story.

While the heat even kept some exhibitors away on the first day of the festival, Sunday’s cooler conditions saw them return to a huge audience.

Run by the Port Welshpool Working Group, the event was in its 13th year.

Working group secretary Alma Mattingly said the festival was closed down early on Saturday, due to a lack of visitors.

“By about 2pm the only ones sitting around talking were the stallholders so we wound it up early,” she said.

“We had to cancel the come and try fishing on Saturday afternoon as well, but the boat rides and helicopter flights continued and were very successful.

“I was disappointed sat, but there was nothing that could be done.”

Ms Mattingly said on Sunday there were plenty of exhibitors on site and people everywhere.

“We did really well on Sunday. I think because of the different exhibitors. They really drew the crowds,” she said.

The children’s activities on Sunday were popular with visitors and the come and try fishing program saw lots of fishing rods put to use.

“We went through lots of fishing rods and lots of food,” Ms Mattingly said.

“Sunday was brilliant. I heard a lot of the exhibitors who had never been before say they were astounded by the crowd coming through.

“I said that was what it was normally like.”

The Port Welshpool Working Group’s next event is an indoor market, which will be held at the old ferry terminal on Sunday, January 13.