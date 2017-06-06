Seize the chance to save

FARMERS and contractors now have an irresistible offer before them, thanks to Leongatha dealership, Gendore Tractors and Machinery.

As a special end of financial year deal, Gendore is offering two quality New Holland tractors fitted with half-price front-end loaders at 0.95 percent finance, with 30 percent deposit.

“These two tractors represent an outstanding opportunity for people in our district to get a hold of a tractor at prices they will only see once a year and that is at this time of year,” Gendore salesman Chris Green said.

“There are few 2016 plated tractors in the country now available for sale, as most of them have gone, with prices expected to rise later this year.”

The TT4.90 is a four-wheel drive tractor fitted with a rollover protection structure and is fitted with a front-end loader.

“The TT4.90 is a great utility tractor but as it’s rated at 88HP, it can be used for almost anything,” Chris said.

“Now with a five year warranty, it’s in a class of its own.”

Matched with the New Holland AP32S plus front-end loader, with Euro hitch and a general purpose bucket, this combination would suit a diverse range of farming needs.

The T5.115 with Electro-Command features the comfort of a 4WD cabin tractor with cabin suspension, giving the operator an experience like driving on air.

The Electro-Command semi-powershift transmission has been engineered to deliver unsurpassed farming efficiency, with a practical spread of speeds and the option to select eight gear speeds via the up and downshift button on the control lever.

Speeds of 40km/h are achieved at just 1970RPM, slashing fuel bills while reducing in-cabin noise.

The VisionView cabin permits the operator to have a clear view of all loader operations from the comfort of the cabin.

Fitted with a New Holland AP35S plus front-end loader with Euro hitch and a general purpose bucket this is a first class unit and with super fast cycle times, you can stack bales in no time.

To discover more about how these offers from Gendore can benefit your farm, visit the dealership in Yarragon Road, Leongatha.