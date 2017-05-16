Seniors’ 50 years of fun

LEONGATHA Senior Citizens Club last week hosted celebrations to commemorate the club’s 50th birthday.

Coffee, morning tea and a silent auction was had on Tuesday morning, May 9 at the club’s base, the Dakers Centre.

“The turnout was very good and everyone seemed happy to be here,” club secretary Ian Rasmussen said.

“The auction went well. There were bids on everything.”

An event on Friday finished up a week of celebrations and like any other party, the event had a cake, food and performers Dave Allen and Ron Soul provided entertainment.

“It’s been a wonderful success,” Mr Rasmussen said.

Leongatha Senior Citizens thanked the Leongatha RSL, Leongatha Bakers Delight, Evans Petroleum, Leongatha Newsagency, Leongatha Lyric Theatre, Pomegranate and many others for supporting the club.

“A big thank you goes out to the Leongatha Senior Citizens committee, the auction donors and everyone who came along,” Mr Rasmussen said.